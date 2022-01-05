Kurnool gets 3rd ZP chief in a year

Kurnool: Yerrabothula Papi Reddy was unanimously elected as chairman of Kurnool zilla parishad for which election was held on Tuesday. The presiding officer and district collector, P Koteshwara Rao, officially announced the election during a voting session conducted at Zilla Parishad meeting hall. Papi Reddy is the third chairman to be elected in this term of the parishad after Malkireddy Venkata Subba Reddy and in-charge chairman Dilshad Begum.



The election of zillah parishad chairman was conducted on Tuesday as per the notification issued by State Election Commission on December 28. All the ZPTC members attended the meeting. While Mahanandi ZPTC member K R Maheshwar Reddy proposed the name of Papi Reddy as chairman, it was seconded by Veldurthi ZPTC member Sunkanna.

The collector administered the oath to the new chairman. Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, MLCs, MLAs, ZPTCs, co-opted members and others congratulated Papi Reddy on his election.

Speaking on the occasion, Papi Reddy said he would strive for the development of the district on all fronts.

He profusely thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him the post.

Prior to Papi Reddy, the government appointed Dilshad Begam, Sirivella ZPTC, as in-charge ZP chief last month after the SEC issued notification for the election.

Earlier, Malkireddy Venkata Subba Reddy was in the post since September 25, 2021.

However, he resigned on December 18 owing to the pressures exerted on him, to pave the way for Pap Reddy.