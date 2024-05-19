Live
I was jailed because I did what the BJP could not do in 10 years: Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been continuously attacking the BJP and PM Narendra Modi ever since he came out on bail. Kejriwal claimed that he was put in jail because of the work that the Aam Aadmi Party is doing; the BJP is not able to do it.
In the road rally held in Kalkaji assembly constituency, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated, "I have a very small party. We have a government in Delhi and Punjab. I was thinking about why the Prime Minister had sent me to jail. He is such a powerful person. I was wondering what was my fault. My mistake is that I provided an excellent education for your children and established good schools. It is my fault. They don't do this task, and they don't establish schools. I have completed these tasks."
CM Kejriwal further said to arrest Kejriwal and close Kejriwal's schools. I said that I am a small man and have built 500 schools in Delhi. You are such a big man, build 50 thousand schools. Then you will be great. You are closing Kejriwal's schools by arresting Kejriwal. This is wrong. This is not right. This is not good for the country.
While attacking PM Modi, CM Kejriwal said that they have not done a single thing in 10 years that they can tell; they have only ruined people in 10 years. He also knows that he is getting less than 220 seats, that is why PM Modi is furious. He is saying strange things.