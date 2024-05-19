  • Menu
Nagarkurnool: Government junior college faculty's house campaign

Nagarkurnool: Government junior college facultys house campaign
Nagarkurnool: Conducted door to door campaign of Lecturers of Tadur Government Junior College. As per the instructions of Principal Gopal Rao, the...

Nagarkurnool: Conducted door to door campaign of Lecturers of Tadur Government Junior College. As per the instructions of Principal Gopal Rao, the Lecturers of Tadur Government Junior College conducted a campaign for the students who have completed 10th standard to join their college for admission to Intermediate.

Door-to-door campaign was conducted in Govindai Palli, Allapur, Guntakodur and Medipur villages of Tadur Mandal. On this occasion, the facilities provided to the students in the college were explained to the parents of the students about quality education. Faculty members of the college participated in this program.

