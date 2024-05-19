Live
- Olympic Qualifier Series electrifies athletes and fans in Shanghai
- IPL 2024: Dhoni arrives in Ranchi after CSK's campaign comes to an end
- Formula 1: Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Norris finishes second ahead of Leclerc
- PM Modi says 'this is Bharat's moment'; urges youth to 'dream big'
- IPL 2024: I wouldn't want to bowl against him, says Cummins about Abhishek after win against PBKS
- TN govt to take decision on opening of river sand quarries after LS poll
- IPL 2024: Season has been good, but haven’t got as many wickets as I would have liked, says Avesh Khan
- Captain Gopichand becomes 1st Indian to tour space aboard Blue Origin
- Delhi: Four, including two minors, held for killing man after spat
- J&K: Election Dept takes action against 40 govt employees for MCC violation
Nagarkurnool: Government junior college faculty's house campaign
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: Conducted door to door campaign of Lecturers of Tadur Government Junior College. As per the instructions of Principal Gopal Rao, the Lecturers of Tadur Government Junior College conducted a campaign for the students who have completed 10th standard to join their college for admission to Intermediate.
Door-to-door campaign was conducted in Govindai Palli, Allapur, Guntakodur and Medipur villages of Tadur Mandal. On this occasion, the facilities provided to the students in the college were explained to the parents of the students about quality education. Faculty members of the college participated in this program.
