Kurnool: Huge quantity of liquor bottles seized, 33 arrested

Kurnool: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police on Sunday conducted raids across the district and seized huge quantities of spurious and illegally transported liquor and arrested 33 persons and filed 35 cases besides seizing 7 vehicles used for transporting the liquor.

In addition to that, the cops seized 107 litres of illicit liquor, 604 bottles of various brands of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) and destroyed 8,020 litres of jaggery wash.

In another raid, Circle Inspector Rajasekhar Goud along with his team have seized 112 bottles of liquor being transported from Telangana state. The CI said three persons were carrying 22 bottles of liquor in a car. During a checkup conducted at Pullur Toll Plaza, the illegally transported liquor was detected. Of the three persons, one Konda Sudershan was a constable of taluka police station.

Cases were filed against Jupalli Raghunatha Reddy, G Nagarjuna Rao and constable Konda Sudershan.Though the constable managed escape, the issue was taken to the notice of higher authorities. A case was filed on him at the station. In a similar incident, another 90 bottles of NDPL was seized during a route watch at Gondiparla village.

Two persons Boya Saibaba and Boya Venkateshwarulu, residents of E Thandrapadu were taken into custody besides seizing a motor bike.