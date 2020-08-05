Kurnool: Independence Day fete arrangements reviewed

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan ordered the officials concerned to make arrangements for celebrating 74th Independence Day in a grand manner at police parade grounds.



He said while making arrangements, the officials have to ensure physical distance, wearing face masks and strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol guidelines. Addressing a meeting with the officials at Sunaina Auditorium on Wednesday, he said the Collector said due to the prevalence of coronavirus and the entire town was under containment zone, the officials have to celebrate Independence Day with a limited number of persons.

He directed the officials of police department to ensure arrangements of six-feet distance at the sitting gallery of VIPs, officials and spectators' gallery and at unfurling of the tricolour flag. He also suggested them to send invitations to a limited number of persons at the parade ground. The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) is ordered to set up a primary aid centre at the parade ground and all the persons after thermal screening and sanitizing be allowed.

The District Education Officer (DEO) is ordered to see that five children take part in cultural programmes and the programmes should be limited to five. A driver and an officer should be allowed at the tableau that displays the progress of the district.

He instructed the officials to send the names of three persons from every department that have effectively discharged covid duties for issuing commendation certificates.

The Deputy Director of Information and Public Relation Officer (DD, I&PR) is ordered to prepare the addressing report of the minister for development activities. The Municipal Commissioner is advised to ensure sanitisation and drinking water facility to the invitees.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Municipal Corporation Commissioner D K Balaji, District Revenue Officer (DRO) Pullaiah, DMHO Dr Rama Giddaiah, General Manager of District Industries Corporation (DIC) Soma Sekhar Reddy and others participated.