Kurnool : JC M V K Srinivasulu urges banks to extend liberal loans to SHGs

Kurnool : Joint Collector M V K Srinivasulu has directed the officials concerned to help the women of Self-Help Groups to get frequent loans through bank linkage.

He conducted a review meeting with the officials of DRDA, DWMA and housing departments at his chambers on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that the government was aimed to develop women SHGs on all fronts. Under Jaganaanna Cheyutha, the government wants to develop the women SHGs and strengthen them financially.

The officials concerned should take the initiative to talk with the banks and help them to get loans under the scheme, said the joint collector.

He further said that officials should also see that the women beneficiaries of SHG complete the construction of houses sanctioned to them.

He said around 43 per cent of women were in SHGs and the officials should hold meetings at the field-level and encourage the beneficiaries to complete the house constructions. The officials should exert pressures on the bankers to sanction loans to the SHGs under Jagananna Cheyutha scheme.

DRDA Assistant Project Director Venkateswarlu, MEPMA Project Director Seeresha, Housing department Project Director L D M Venkatanarayana and others participated in the review meeting.