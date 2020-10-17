Kurnool: JMSS against construction of Kumara Viharam project

Kurnool: Jangama Maheshwara Sankshema Sangam (JMSS) district president J Mallikarjunaiah said that the construction of Kumara Viharam project at the sacred Srisailam temple is against Agama Sasthras and environmental norms.

Speaking to The Hans India on Friday, he said that Srisailam temple was following the tradition of Veerashaiva Aagamam and prayers to Kumara Swamy daily are being offered adjacent to the main Gharbalayam of Srisailam temple. He said the construction of another temple in the name of Kumara Viharam project with an increased height was against the Agama tradition.

Even the Vastu science also says the construction was against the Hindu tradition, he pointed out. The elephant pond (enugula kolanu) located on the head end of temple was well known as Bhogavati River and the entire area falls under the department of archeology, he said. With the construction of Kumara Swamy temple, there was very chance of disappearance of elephant pond (enugula kolanu), stated the district president.

Mallikarjunaiah further alleged that the VB technologies engineering and project management, which has taken up the construction of Kumara Swamy temple, doesn't have the permission accorded by the Archeology department. The officials of the endowments department have allocated 2 acres of land to VB technologies in 2016 for temple construction.

The VB technologies instead of constructing the temple has transferred it to Kumara Swamy trust in 2018, stated Mallikarjunaiah. The Kumara Viharam Project is totally illegal and against the tradition of Agama sastras, stated Mallikarjunaiah.

He said they have given a copy of representation to in-charge minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav for pursuing the issue and initiating necessary action. JP Mallikarjunaiah, J Chandrasekharaiah, Ikaya Vedika leaders, Chandrasekharappa, BJP secretary, Veerappa, Koteshwaraiah, J Ashok Kumar and others were present while representing Anil Kumar Yadav.