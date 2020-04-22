Kurnool: KGGH gets State covid hospital tag

Kurnool: With the rapid increase in positive cases at Kurnool district, the state government declared Kurnool Government General Hospital as state-level Covid-19 hospital. With this, the patients undergoing treatment for various ailments will be shifted to other private corporate hospitals in the town so that they could be saved from the killer virus.

With regard to identification of corporate hospitals the district collector, G Veera Pandiyan, convened a meeting with the doctors of Indian Medical Association and private nursing home associations at Sunaina auditorium on Tuesday. Addressing the occasion, the collector said by every passing day the intensity of virus is rapidly spreading in the district. In fact, Kurnool district has registered highest number of positive cases in the state. Hence, state government converted the general hospital as state-level Covid-19 hospital, stated the collector.

After being declared as Covid-19 hospital, our responsibility is to take care of the patients suffering with other ailments in the hospital. So we are planning to shift them to 12 corporate hospitals in the town and they have to be medicated under YSR Arogyasri scheme. And those doesn't have the scheme, would be reimbursed under CM relief fund. He lauded the associations of APNA and Indian Medical Associations for coming forward to offer treatment under Arogyasri.

The collector said the doctors need to use Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), N-95 masks, hand sanitizers and gloves. Doctors have to fearlessly treat patients, he added.

Joint Collector, Patanshetty Ravi Subash, Doctors of Indian Medical Association, Dr B Ramesh, APNA medical Association members, Arogyasri coordinator, Dr Preveen Kumar, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Dr Rama Giddaiah and others participated in the meeting.