Kurnool: Land dispute claims 2 lives, leaves 1 critically injured

Kurnool (Mantralayam): Two YSR Congress partymen were brutally hacked to death and one critically injured in the attack led by BJP men at Kamavaram village in Kowthalam mandal on Thursday. With the dual murders panic gripped the villagers at Kamavaram village. The clash took place between the members of YSR Congress and BJP when the ruling party men went to pacify the issue of land dispute on Thursday. Two persons died on the spot and one was critically injured. The deceased has been identified as Shivappa and Eeranna and the critically injured was identified as Sathyappa. The deceased and the injured belong to the ruling party men.

According to sources, one Vadde Mallikarjuna and Boya Munendra, both residents of Kamavaram village had a rivalry over land dispute that was pending for 22 years. Mallikarjuna belongs to BJP and Munendra to the ruling party. According to Mallikarjuna, 22 years ago, he purchased 7 acres of land from Boya Manendra at Rs 40,000. From then to till date, Mallikarjuna and his family members were enjoying the said land. At the time of purchasing the land, Mallikarjuna and Boya Munendra have entered an agreement but unfortunately Mallikarjuna did not register the land. Taking the advantage of non-registration, Munendra approached the court and got orders in his favour. With the court orders, Munendra approached the ruling party leader Mahendra Reddy and sought his support. Mallikarjuna after learning the ill will of Boya Munendra, approached the BJP leaders and made severe allegations on Mahendra Reddy.

Regarding the issue, the brothers of sarpanch and some others have gone to Mallikarjuna house to settle the issue. Mallikarjuna and his family members, who are all prepared on seeing the group, have sprayed petrol mixed with acid and sprinkled chilly power and later attacked them with deadly weapons. In the attack, Shivappa, the brother of sarpanch died on the spot and Eeranna breathed his last en route to hospital. Sathyappa, who was critically injured, in the incident was admitted to Kurnool government general hospital for treatment.

After the attack, Mallikarjuna and all his family members fled the village. The incident spread like wildfire in the entire district. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy reached to the spot to pursue the situation. Later speaking to media persons, the SP said that a case under sections 147, 148, 302, 324 r/w 149 IPC & sec 3(1)(r)(s),3(2)(v) of SC/ST POA act has been filed. Adoni DSP Vinod Kumar was appointed as investigation officer. Four special teams have been formed to track the absconding accused, stated the SP