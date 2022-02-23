Kurnool: Lord blesses devotees on Brungi Vahana

Kurnool: On the second day of 11-day Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the authorities of Srisailam temple organised Brungi Vahana Seva to the presiding deities Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Brahmarambika Devi. In a press release on Wednesday, the authorities stated that prior to Brungi Vahana Seva, the priests have offered special prayers to Chandeeshwara Swamy at Yagashala.

Later japams and parayanam were performed for the wellbeing of the humankind. Immediately after performing the Japams and Paryanams, Manaparadhana, Pachavararchanas, Shivapanchakshari, Nityahavanas, Rudra Homam and Chandi Homam were also performed according to agama sastras. Later in the evening Pradosa Kala puja, japanustas, rudraparayanas and homams were also performed, the authorities stated.

At the Brungi vahana seva, the presiding deities were seated on Brungi Vahanam at Akka maha devi alankara mandapam and offered special prayers. Later gramotsavam was also organised in the temple streets. Kolatam, Chakkabajana, rajabatula vesalu, janj pathak, janapada pagati veshalu, gorava nrutyam, buttabommalu, tappeta chindu, beerappa dolu, nandikola seva, damarukam, chidatalu, shankam, pillanagrovi and others were performed in the gramotsavams, added the authorities.