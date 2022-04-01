Kurnool: Lord blesses devotees on Kailasa Vahana

Kurnool: Lakhs of devotees thronged the sacred Srisailam temple to participate in the auspicious Ugadi Mahotsavam. On the second day of six days Mahotsavams, the authorities have organised Kailasa Vahana seva to the presiding deities on Thursday. Maha Durga alankaram gramotsavam was also organised to the Goddess Bramarambika Devi. Earlier, in the morning special prayers have been offered to the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Devi. Chandeeshwara puja, mandapa aradhana, japanustas and rudra homam was organised for the wellbeing of the humankind in swami vari yagashala.

Chandi homam was also organised in amma vari yagashala. As part of the utsavams, special kumkumarchana and navavararachana were offered to the Goddess. In the evening, prayers and japanustas were performed.

After the evening prayers, Kailasa vahana seva was organised to the presiding deities. In the vaha seva, the utsava moorthis were offered special prayers after they were seated in the Kailasa vahanam at Alankara mandapam followed by gramotsavam.

It is said that by having the darshan of the presiding deities in Kailasa vahanam, the desires would be fulfilled and blessed with peace and prosperity. The Devi with eight shoulders (bujas) would appear with, conch, wheel, gadha, lotus, trishulam and sword. In the gramotsavam, conch, damarukam, jay ghanta, kommu vayidyam, kolatam, chakka bajana, janapada, pagati veshalu, tappet chindu, Karnataka janj, karnataka dolu feats, veera gai, janapada dolu, nandikolu seva, kanchu dolu and others were performed.