Kurnool: Man dies of Corona; mother dies of grief in two hours

Kurnool: The death of a mother and son have left the family members and relatives in a state of shock. Son died after he was infected with coronavirus and mother died unable to bear the death of her son.

The heart wrenching incident took place at Joladarasi village in Kovelakuntla mandal on Saturday late night. The deceased have been identified as Rameshwar Reddy (55) and his mother Narayanamma (80).

According to information, four days ago, Rameshwar Reddy was admitted in Kurnool government general hospital after he was infected with coronavirus. While undergoing treatment, he succumbed to disease on Saturday night. His body was disposed of by the hospital authorities and performed a burial ceremony following covid protocol guidelines in Kurnool.

Unable to bear her son's death, she also breathed her last within a span of two hours. With the two deaths in a day, the family members and relatives were left in a state of shock.

The deceased, Rameshwar Reddy was a senior leader in YSR Congress party. On learning about his death, the MLA of Banaganapalle Katasani Rami Reddy and several other leaders have extended their condolences to the bereaved family members.