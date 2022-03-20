  • Menu
Kurnool: Medical negligence case filed against private hospital

Charan Kumar, the husband of Yamuna, with the body of baby in front of Navya hospital in Dhone.
Charan Kumar, the husband of Yamuna, with the body of baby in front of Navya hospital in Dhone.

Kurnool (Dhone): A case of medical negligence was filed against Navya hospital at Kothapeta in Dhone town on Friday and the incident came to light on Saturday. According to sources, one Charan Kumar of Nandyal admitted his wife Yamuna in Navya hospital on Friday.

The doctors after conducting tests said that she would have a normal delivery. But Yamuna developed labour pains on the next day of admission and at that time, no gynecologist was present in the hospital. Yamuna gave birth to a baby girl.

The staff said the baby has low pulse and advised the family members to shift the baby to Kurnool hospital.

The doctors at the hospital have declared the baby brought dead. When the family members questioned Navya hospital staff, they behaved in an unruly manner. A family member speaking to media persons said that the patient was not attended by the competent doctor.

Despite urging an on duty doctor to attend Yamuna, the doctor did not pay any heed. The doctors and staff in Navya hospital were very reckless, alleged the family member. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and probing the issue.

