Kurnool: MEO inspects school following complaints of irregularities

Alur (Kurnool): Alur Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Komala Devi on Thursday inspected Sri Sai English Medium School, being maintained by the management of Sri Chaitanya English Medium School, following the surfacing of irregularities against the school on Thursday.

According to information, the Sri Sai School is running classes from nursery to class VII. According to the sources, the school management is collecting hefty fees violating the government norms. Earlier, the leaders of student organisations staged several protests over the irregularities of school management.

During inspection, the MEO Komala Devi inspected the school records. Later speaking to media persons, the MEO said that several irregularities have been noticed in the school and added those irregularities would be informed to the higher authorities for initiating further action. The parents of children informed the MEO that their children were experiencing stress after coming to home.

The parents also said that the children were not allowed to go home even after school timings. They demanded the MEO to suspend the school registration and put in black list.