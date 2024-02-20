  • Menu
Kurnool: Occult rituals panic villagers

Kurnool: Residents of Reddipalle and Tuvva Palli villages in Rudravaram mandal of Allagadda constituency were gripped in fear after they noticed on Monday early morning that occult rituals were performed.

According to information, unknown persons have performed occult prayers near graveyard located between Tuvva Palli and Reddipalle villages. There were rangoli designs with turmeric, Kumkum sprinkled, lemons, food items and liquor bottles. It was alleged that the miscreants might have performed prayers after midnight.

Villagers have urged police personnel to trace the culprits and to take stringent action against them.

