Kurnool: Officials pay tribute to martyrs

Kurnool: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) P Venkatarami Reddy said that the sacrifices of police personnel cannot be forgotten. Along with session court Judge Dr V Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar, collector G Veera Pandiyan and Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli paid tributes by placing flower bouquets at the Martyrs' memorial at police parade ground here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG P Venkatarami Reddy said that the sacrifices of police can never be forgotten and added that around 292 police personnel have laid their lives since 1 September 2019 to 31 August 2020 for the country. Every one of us should take inspiration from the sacrifices of police personnel, said Venkatarami Reddy.

Session court Judge Dr V Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar said that the services of police were most regarded as they hold the responsibility in safeguarding law and order. They are ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of people's well being. Students and youths need to get inspired with the sacrifices of the Martyr's. Police services are very important to everyone, said the Judge.

The officials observed two minutes silence to the departed souls.

The DIG, sessions judge, collector and SP felicitated and extended commendation certificates to the constables including K Parameshwarudu, G Rajendra Reddy, B Devanaidu and Home guards N Pradeep, P Anand and G Bala Krishna for donating plasma, Commissioner of Kurnool municipal corporation DK Balaji, SEB additional SP Gouthami Sali, trainee IPS Kommi Pratap Shiva Kishore, and other police personnel were present.