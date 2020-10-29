Kurnool: Officials told to complete Pushkar ghat works by November 13

Kurnool: District collector G Veera Pandiyan has directed the officials concerned to complete the Pushkar Ghat works before November 13.



With regard to the completion of works, he convened a tele conference with joint collectors, ghat in-charges and district level officials on Wednesday.

Speaking to them, the collectors said around 21 ghats have been identified to construct ghats along the river banks of Tungabhadra River. The officials should complete the ghats in all respects within November 13 so as to organise the pushkrams in a traditional manner.

He said the state government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for the construction of pushkar ghats, laying of roads and for other developmental works. Several works have been finalised after inviting tenders by the commissioner of municipal corporation and engineering department, said the collector.

He said there was no scarcity of sand and gravel. The superintending engineers of the engineering department should discuss the necessity of sand and gravel. They have to pay for sand, cement and gravel as per the government rules in force and dump them at the construction area.

The officials were also ordered to set up e-ticket website, central command control centre, pushkar media centre, reception, mini command control centre, parking, RTC bus stand, public addressing system, LED lighting, temporary toilets, drinking water, dress changing rooms, barricading, covid testing medical camps, doctors and staff besides medicines, ambulances and identity cards to pushkar archakas.

He further said to arrange deep sea swimmers, volunteers, cultural programmes, police bandobast and retiring rooms to the personnel deployed on pushkar duties.

The responsibility solely lies on the shoulders of senior officers to complete the pushkar ghats in time.

He also asked them to submit a daily progress report through Zilla Parishad, Chief Executive Officer.

The district ministers and people's representatives would be visiting Kurnool on Saturday to inspect the pushkar ghat works from Kurnool district head quarter to Mantralayam. The nodal officials should be available at the time of inspection.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Joint Collectors Patanshetty, Ravi Subash, Rama Sunder Reddy, Syed Khaza Mohiuddin, KMC Commissioner D K Balaji, DRO Pullaiah, ZP CEO Venkata Subbaiiah, pushkar ghat in-charges and senior officials, DSP and SIs participated in the tele conference.

Pushkar Ghat works in progress at various locations in Kurnool district.







