Kurnool: Officials told to display portrait of Dr B R Ambedkar at Republic Day fete

Kurnool: YSR 24 Foundation Rayalaseema in-charge Madarapu Kedarnath has demanded the officials to display the portrait of Dr Bheem Rao Ambedkar at the Republic Day parade celebrations and urged to pay rich tributes to him.

Speaking to media here on Friday, Kedarnath said the Republic Day is being celebrated after the constitution was framed in all respects.

He said it is very unfortunate to say every year we are celebrating Republic Day on a grand manner but we are least concerned to remember the great leader behind the event.

He demanded the government officials to display the portrait of Dr Bheem Rao Ambedkar in the Republic Day celebrations.

The chairman accompanied with Parla Suryudu, Adi Seshu, Vasanth, Jaswanth, Sacchinath, Sai, Surekha, Suri, Mahesh and other garlanded the statue of Baba Saheb in Budwarpeta.