Kurnool: Panchayat secretary in ACB trap

Kurnool: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have laid a trap and caught an officer red-handed while accepting a bribe. The officer has been identified as Rajasekhar and the incident took place at Owk Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO) on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, ACB DSP J Shiva Narayana Swamy said that Rajasekhar is working as panchayat secretary at Sunkesula village in Owk mandal. One Venkateshwara Reddy, resident of Sunkesula village, has approached Rajasekhar and sought permission for house construction. However, the panchayat secretary demanded Rs 20,000 for doing the official favour.

Venkateshwara Reddy approached the ACB office and lodged a complaint specifying the demand made by the panchayat secretary. Based on the complaint, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught the official red-handed while he was accepting the bribe from Venkateshwara Reddy, said the DSP. The amount has been seized and the panchayat secretary was taken into custody. A case has been filed and he would be produced in the ACB court. The DSP has appealed to people to help the ACB personnel root out corruption.