Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: Rapha doctors perform rare surgery

Rapha doctors perform rare surgery
x

Rapha doctors perform rare surgery

Highlights

Remove 3.85 kg ovarian cyst from woman’s stomach

Kurnool: The doctors of Rapha hospital at Nandyal have performed a rare surgery and removed ovarian cyst from the stomach of a 29-years-old woman on Tuesday. Dr Asha Latha, who performed the surgery told The Hans India that Lakshmi Devi resident of Nandyal has approached for increase of abdominal distension.

She said that Lakshmi Devi was in the impression that she was pregnant. After examination and evaluation, it was learnt that a big ovarian cyst was the cause for the distension, she added.

The patient was informed that ovarian cyst must be removed through surgery. With the consent of her family a surgery was performed, and 3.85 kg cyst was successfully removed from the stomach of the patient, added Dr Asha Latha. She also said that the patient has undergone heart surgery for Cyanotic Congenital Heart disease. "We have taken the suggestion of Cardiologist and Anaesthetist for pre-operation check-up".

Even we had conducted Covid-19 tests and after confirming that the patient is Covid negative then the surgery was performed. Now the patient is doing well, stated Dr Asha Latha. She said Keshava and Joshleen have assisted while performing the surgery.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X