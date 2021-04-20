Kurnool: Rapha doctors perform rare surgery

Kurnool: The doctors of Rapha hospital at Nandyal have performed a rare surgery and removed ovarian cyst from the stomach of a 29-years-old woman on Tuesday. Dr Asha Latha, who performed the surgery told The Hans India that Lakshmi Devi resident of Nandyal has approached for increase of abdominal distension.

She said that Lakshmi Devi was in the impression that she was pregnant. After examination and evaluation, it was learnt that a big ovarian cyst was the cause for the distension, she added.

The patient was informed that ovarian cyst must be removed through surgery. With the consent of her family a surgery was performed, and 3.85 kg cyst was successfully removed from the stomach of the patient, added Dr Asha Latha. She also said that the patient has undergone heart surgery for Cyanotic Congenital Heart disease. "We have taken the suggestion of Cardiologist and Anaesthetist for pre-operation check-up".

Even we had conducted Covid-19 tests and after confirming that the patient is Covid negative then the surgery was performed. Now the patient is doing well, stated Dr Asha Latha. She said Keshava and Joshleen have assisted while performing the surgery.