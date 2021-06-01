Kurnool: Recruit everyone who ask for work

Kurnool: Joint Collector MVK Srinivasulu ordered the officials concerned to provide works to all under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA).

Addressing a review meeting with the DWMA project director, assistant project officers and additional project directors on labour turnover and works taken up under the scheme at his chamber on Tuesday, joint collector Srinivasulu said that a target of Rs 46 lakh worth mandays have to be provided in the month of June.

He ordered the staff to complete the given target according to clusters, mandals and gram panchayats. Regarding the horticulture and avenue plantation, he said that to the target is complete work in 8,000 acres. Srinivasulu advised the officials to initiate steps for planting trees on both sides of the roads stretching 2,000 km and asked to dig pits by June15 for planting trees.

He warns that there should not be any complaints that they are not providing work and ordered to provide work to everyone who ask for work.