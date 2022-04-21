Kurnool: Residents express anger over unsafe water supply

Kurnool: The residents of Kurnool town are expressing their anger over getting contaminated water through municipal taps. The residents of 19th ward, which is being represented by the Mayor B Y Ramaiah, have received contaminated water with nauseating smell.

The city has a total of 53 wards and a population of 7-7.5 lakh. Water is being supplied through 1.5 to 2.00 lakh water taps. Surprisingly 5 per cent of these taps are supplying dirty and foul smelled water. Communist Party of India (CPI) Executive Council member P Rama Krishna Reddy speaking to The Hans India on Wednesday said that the residents of Kurnool city were getting water once in two days.

The municipal authorities are supplying the drinking water during night times hardly for an hour or two. The residents are forced to stay awake during nights to get water. The residents of 19th ward, which is being represented by the Mayor, are shocked to see the water is brownish in colour and is also smelly. Despite bringing the issue to the notice of municipal authorities, they are least bothered to address the problem, alleged Rama Krishna Reddy.

Quoting the reasons behind the brownish colour, Rama Krishna said the JIO network management has dug the soil for laying cables. While digging the soil, they have broken the municipal water pipelines. Despite noticing the breaches, the management was least bothered to take up repair works or replacing the broken pipes. Due to breaches in the pipeline, the sewage water is being mixed with the drinking water.

He said the municipal authorities were more concerned about the Jio rather than health problems of people, who face after drinking the contaminated water. Rama Krishna said the residents were not being supplied water free of cost despite paying water and house tax. He demanded the municipal authorities to replace the broken water pipes and supply clean drinking water.

If the corporation authorities do not pay any heed then they would stage protests on high scale, stated Rama Krishna Reddy.