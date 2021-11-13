Kurnool: RMPs fleece gullible rural masses in Yemmiganur

Kurnool: Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) in the district are fleecing gullible rural masses due to lack of enough healthcare facilities.



Hundreds of RMP clinics have mushroomed in the villages of Yemmiganur mandal. Almost all villages in Yemmiganur mandal are in remote areas and the people are illiterate. Even most of these villages do not have proper transportation facilities also. The main source of these villagers is to earn bread and butter as agriculture labourers.

Some villages that are located on the nook and corner of the mandal do not even have Primary Healthcare Centres. Even if they have PHCs, that does not function during night hours. In case of emergency, people have to take the risk to travel a minimum distance of 30-40 kilometres to reach Yemmiganur or Adoni government areas hospitals. Lack of PHCs in the villages has become a boon to RMPs to set up clinics. A reliable source said in recent times, more than 50 clinics have been set up in the mandal.

One Banala Palraj, a lecturer in English department at a government school and a resident of Muneppa Nagar in Yemmiganur told The Hans India that in the recent times, several RMPs have set up their clinics and extending treatment. Though there is a rule that the RMPs have to extend only primary treatment, they are treating all diseases. It is learnt that the RMPs are prescribing medicines in huge quantities and giving injections of high doses. By giving sample tablets to the patients that are secured from the medical representatives, the RMPs are minting good amount of money.

He further said that though it is an open secret the officials concerned are least bothered to initiate action. Allegations are agog that the medical department authorities, who hold the responsibility to initiate action, are being bribed. As a result, they are reportedly turning a blind eye on the unauthorised RMPs. He urged the authorities concerned to keep an eagle eye on such unauthorised clinics and treatment and save the lives of innocent people.