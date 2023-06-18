Live
- Ongole: Audimulapu Suresh hails education reforms introduced by CM
- Hyderabad: City Boy tops JEE Advanced
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 18 June 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on June 18
- 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake rocks Ladakh
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on June 18
- Corporators’ study tour will help improve rankings: Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi
- Vietnamese Defence Minister to Meet Rajnath Singh
- Kejriwal blames Centre for murder of two Sisters
- Om Raut first tweet after ‘Adipurush’ release goes viral
Kurnool: RTC to operate special bus to Pancha Bhoota Lingas from July 1
Under Pancha Bhoota Lingas, the passengers can have the darshan of five lingas such as Agni Lingam at Arunachalam, Jala Lingam at Jambukeswaram, Aksaha Lingam at Chidambaram, Prudhvi Lingam in Kanchi and Vayu Lingam at Srikalahasti
Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Kurnool I depot assistant manager A V Subramaniam said that the RTC will operate a special bus to the passengers to have the darshan of Pancha Bhoota Lingas in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Subramaniam said the depot was already operating a yatra bus to Arunachalam and now, the special bus would start from July 1 from Kurnool one day before Pournami and will reach Arunachalam on the Pournami day.
Giving a brief description about the Pancha Bhoota Lingas, the Assistant Manager said that the passengers after having the darshan of Siddi Vinakaya Swamy at Kanipakam, the passengers would be taken to Arunachalam, Jambukeswaram, Chidambaram, Kanchi and Srikalahasti. The passengers can have the darshan of five lingas such as Agni Lingam at Arunachalam, Jala Lingam at Jambukeswaram, Aksaha Lingam at Chidambaram, Prudhvi Lingam in Kanchi and Vayu Lingam at Srikalahasti.
He said the bus would start at 8 pm from Kurnool bus station on July 1 and would return to Kurnool after five days of completion of the yatra. In view of summer, the RTC is arranging Indra air-conditioned bus for passengers.
The bus will have 2 plus 2 push back seats and each passenger would be charged Rs 5,000. The Assistant Manager said that interested passengers can book their seats reserved at APSRTC bus station reservation counters or online after visiting apsrtconline.in website or at APSRTC appointed agents. For further details, he urged the passengers to contact 7702774358.