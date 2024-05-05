YS Jagan to Intensify Campaign, here is schedule for tomorrow

As the polling date draws near in Andhra Pradesh, the election campaign of major political parties is picking up pace, with both alliances and individual parties making significant strides in garnering voter support. Against this backdrop, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is set to escalate his campaign efforts, with plans to address multiple constituencies on May 6 to bolster the prospects of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Tomorrow, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will embark on a campaign tour across three constituencies. Starting at 10 am, he will participate in a campaign meeting at the Ambedkar statue center in Repalle Constituency, located within the Parudhi region of the Bapatla Parliament. Subsequently, at 12:30 pm, he is scheduled to attend a meeting at the Srinivas Mahal Center in the Macherla Constituency, situated under the Narasaraopet Parliament. The day's itinerary will culminate with a campaign meeting at 3 pm, to be held at the Valluri Raja Center in Machilipatnam Town, within the Machilipatnam Parliament.

In preparation for Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's visit, party leaders are actively coordinating arrangements for the assembly in the respective constituencies, anticipating a significant turnout of supporters and voters. The campaign events are expected to draw massive crowds as Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy seeks to engage directly with the electorate and rally support for the YSRCP ahead of the impending elections.