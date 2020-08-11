Kurnool: Sacked security staff stage dharna, demand reinstatement

Kurnool: Tense situation prevailed at Government General Hospital when the retrenched security personnel of hospital staged a protest in front of Superintendent's Chamber here on Monday. According to information, more than 27 staff discharging duties at the hospital as security guards were removed from Government General Hospital. Despite rendering services they were sacked from the jobs without paying salaries for a period of 6 months, a security guard said.



A retrenched security guard, Gangadhar speaking to media personnel said that they were removed by the security agency. Since six months, they have not been paid salaries. The issue was brought to the notice of hospital authorities on several occasions but no one paid any heed to them, stated Gangadhar.

One more guard, Madhu said that the agency retrenched them without settling the pending dues. On several occasions we have staged a protest on the hospital premises but the problem was not fixed till date, he pointed out. He demanded the authorities concerned to immediately settle their problem else they would be forced to commit suicides.

Meanwhile some agitators allegedly attempted self immolation but the fellow agitators and other hospital staff thwarted their attempt. The agitators urged the hospital superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy to reinstate them and save their families dying of hunger at these pandemic times.

Dr Narendranath Reddy, responding to the agitators, has stated that he will go through the issue and try to do justice as early as possible. With this assurance, the agitators called off their protest.

K Shiva, Shivaji, and another 15 retrenched security personnel were present at the protest.