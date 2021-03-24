Top
Kurnool: Schemes launched by CM Jagan hailed

NCPCR member Dr R G Anand lauds the measures taken by Kurnool district administration,
NCPCR member Dr R G Anand lauds the measures taken by Kurnool district administration,


Highlights

The member of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Dr R G Anand, said that schemes introduced by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, to protect women and children like Disha and Operation Muskan are very commendable.

Kurnool: The member of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Dr R G Anand, said that schemes introduced by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, to protect women and children like Disha and Operation Muskan are very commendable.

Dr Anand accompanied by District Collector G Veera Pandiyan and SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli addressed a media conference at the Collector's conference hall here on Tuesday.

He said that for extending counselling to the Covid-infected children, the NCPCR has introduced 'Samvedana,' a toll free number 1800-1212830. He said that during the pandemic, dry ration has been supplied to 89 per cent people.

Collector G Veera Pandiyan has relentlessly worked hard to bring down child marriages and identifying the Covid-infected women and children besides referring them to isolation.

Quality treatment was also extended to all Covid patients. The district administration has done a commendable job to track the missing children, abandoned and orphans under operation Muskan, he said.

The police personnel under the guidance of SP Dr Fakkeerappa have done a good job, Anand said. DRO Pullaiah and ICDS in-charge Project Director P Leelavathi also participated in the media conference. Later, the member of NCPCR has convened a meeting with the officials of district child protection unit and integrated child protection scheme.

