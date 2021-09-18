Kurnool: Scientist exhorts students to explore principles of nature

Kurnool: Prof P Balaram, the distinguished scientist and former Director of IISc, Bangalore, called upon scientists and intellectuals to address the prominent problems faced by the present world. Participating as a chief guest in the 3rd convocation of Indian Institute of Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) held on a virtual mode at Jagannatha Gattu here on Friday, Prof Balaram emphasised that degrees and formal education were only preparation for a life of learning. But, we still need to explore further the principles of nature given the Covid pandemic, stated Balaram.

Director of IIITDM, Prof D V L N Somayajulu later presented the institute's report on various fronts such as academics, research, recruitment, Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and campus placements. He said that 101 students of third batch (2017-2021) of IIITDM Kurnool have successfully completed their Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) degree.

Finally, the graduated students were awarded degrees. Five gold medals were presented to students on the occasion. Kalyani Kumari of Computer science department, Asuthosh Sharma of Electronics and Communication Engineering department and Piyush Raote of Mechanical department were awarded with gold medals.

But two more gold medals were awarded to Kalyani Kumari for overall top CGPA in B Tech and the other one was given on the memory of Durvasula Manikyamba Endowment, the mother of Prof D V L N Somayajulu, for securing top grade from the computer science department. Prof H A Ranganath, Chairman of IIITDM was also present on the occasion.