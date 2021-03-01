Kurnool: SEB cops step up vigil, seize 17 kg ganja, 1,851 liquor bottles

Kurnool: The sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized smuggled liquor, ganja, sand and gutka in large quantities at Panchalingala border check post on Sunday. In a press release, SEB CI N Lakshmi Durgaiah stated that following the orders of SP Fakeerappa Kaginelli, ASP Gowthmi Sali and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sri Latha, the raids and vehicle checking has been intensified across the district. The Circle Inspector said while checking the vehicles at Panchalingala border check post, the police have found 17 kg ganja in TSRTC bus. The ganja was seized but no one was arrested. Similarly, the cops of the civil and excise department also conducted raids at various places across the district.

During the raids, the cops seized 1,851 liquor bottles of various brands, 3,298 gutka packets, 124 litres of country-made liquor and 63.5 tonnes of sand. Even the cops destroyed 5,715 litres of jaggery wash. In connection with this, the cops seized 9 vehicles and arrested 25 persons besides filing 25 cases. The cops urged the people to keep informed the cops about the illegal transportation of liquor, sand, ganja, gutka and other spurious products. They appealed to people to send information through WhatsApp number 7993822444. The cops stated that the informer's name would never be revealed under any circumstances.