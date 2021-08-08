Top
Kurnool: SEB seizes 180 liquor bottles, gutka sachets

SEB Circle Inspector P Srinivasulu and his staff with seized liquor bottles at Panchalingala border check post on Saturday
SEB Circle Inspector P Srinivasulu and his staff with seized liquor bottles at Panchalingala border check post on Saturday 

Kurnool: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths on Saturday seized 180 liquor bottles and 1,860 banned gutka packets and arrested three persons at Panchalingala border check post.

Speaking to media, SEB Circle Inspector P Srinivasulu said the staff intercepted a car heading to Kodumur while conducting vehicle checking at the border check post. While checking, the staff detected 180 liquor bottles that are being transported to Kodumur from Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana state.

In this connection the staff arrested two persons, Telugu Rajesh of Kodumur in Kurnool district and Kanike Akhil of Santhi Nagar in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

In another vehicle checking, the cops arrested Shaik Khaisek for transporting banned 1,860 gutka packets in a Scooty. The entire quantity and Scooty was seized. A case under relevant sections was filed on three persons.

The seized liquor, gutka, car and Scooty along with the arrested accused were all handed over to Kurnool taluka urban police station for initiating further action, stated the CI.

