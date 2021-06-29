Kurnool: SEB seizes 455 liquor bottles

Kurnool: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police seized 455 liquor bottles during vehicle checking conducted at Panchalingala border check post on Monday.

Speaking to media here, SEB Circle Inspector P Srinivasulu said one B C Narasimhulu, a resident of Dharmaarm village in Itikyala mandal of Jugulamba Gadwal district in Telangana state, was transporting liquor towards Kurnool in a car.

When the staff intercepted the car for checking, they detected 14 cartons filled with some eatables. When the staff opened the cartons, they were all filled with 455 liquor bottles, said the CI.

When the staff sought the person to show any valid proof for transporting liquor bottles, he did not produce any document for the same. Moreover, transporting the unspecified brands into state was illegal as the government strictly banned them.

As the transportation illegal and against law, the police seized entire quantity of liquor bottles, the car and took B C Narasimhulu into custody.

case under relevant sections has been filed and the seized quantity was handed over to taluka police station for initiating further action, added P Srinivasulu.