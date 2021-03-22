Kurnool: SEB seizes 78 silver biscuits worth Rs 10 lakh

Kurnool: The police personnel of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have seized 78 silver biscuits weighing 13.341 kg and worth Rs 10 lakh at Panchalingala border check- post in Kurnool district on Sunday evening.

Circle Inspector R Ravi Chandra told The Hans India that following the orders of Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and Additional SP Gowthami Sali, vehicle checking was conducted at the inter-State border check-post. During the inspection in an APSRTC bus, a bag was detected which was being carried by one Darga Shaik Nasir Hussain, a resident of Nandyal, who is said to be the owner of a jewellery shop. On opening the bag, silver biscuits were found. When asked to produce supportive evidence, Nasir Hussain failed to give sufficient proof.

He told the SEB staff that the silver biscuits were being transported without valid documents. The entire quantity was seized and handed over to Taluka Urban Police Station (UPS) for initiating further action, according to R Ravi Chandra.

Sub-Inspector Shiva Prasad, Special Police Officers (SPOs) Saleem, Sunder, head constables Khaza, Murali, Shareef, Srinivasulu and Ramana Murthy took part in vehicle-checking.