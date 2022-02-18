Kurnool: SEB seizes silver articles worth Rs 1.2 crore

Kurnool: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police on Thursday seized silver articles worth Rs 1.20 crore during vehicle checking drive conducted at Panchalingala border check post. SEB Circle Inspector M Manjula said while the staff conducting routine checking of vehicles, they intercepted an Innova car heading towards Bengaluru from Telangana state at the border check post.

During checking, the staff found 167.425 kg silver ornaments worth Rs 1.20 crore. R Abhisek, a resident of Bengaluru, was carrying the silver ornaments. When the cops asked him to produce valid documents for the same, he failed to produce.

According to Abhisek, he has a jewelry shop in Bengaluru, so he was carrying the ornaments with him. The CI said carrying huge quantities of ornaments without a valid proof was illegal.

A case under relevant sections was filed and the seized ornaments and Abhisek were handed over to Kurnool taluka police for initiating further action, stated M Manjula. Sub Inspector P Gopal, head constables G Gopal Goud, Jagannadham, constables, Shantha Raju, Ekambaram, Rangaswamy, Gopala Krishna and others participated in the vehicle checking.