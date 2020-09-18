Kurnool: Security staff asked to treat devotees politely

Kurnool: Srisailam Temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao in a press release on Thursday directed the temple staff to treat the devotees in a friendly manner. During an awareness-cum-training programme conducted for security personnel on the temple premises, the EO said the devotees were our guests and treat them in a friendly manner.



Rama Rao stated that over 209 security personnel belonging to private agencies, home guards, Special Protection Force (SPF) and Armed Reserved (AR) personnel were discharging duties at the temple.

The training for security personnel was aimed to create awareness on how to deal with devotees. Stating that huge number of devotees from various parts of the nation used to visit the temple, Rama Rao said it is the prime responsibility of devotees to safeguard the culture and tradition of the temple.

"Devotees are our guests and they should be warmly welcomed. Clarify the doubts of devotees and it is the prime responsibility to safeguard the culture and tradition of the temple," stated Rama Rao.

Atmakur Sub Division Police Officer (SDPO) Venkata Rao said that the security personnel should be well disciplined and behave politely with devotees. He also briefed about strengthening of security measures at the temple. Devotees, not only from Andhra Pradesh but from various states would visit the temple, he pointed out. So, the security personnel should be alert always without giving space to untoward incidents, Venkata Rao stated.

The security personnel should never allow the consumption of alcohol or cigarette smoking. The toll gate personnel need to check thoroughly. The personnel should be vigilant all time at queue lines, streamlining of devotees' rush and at parking lots. Even it is the responsibility of the security personnel to ensure no untoward incidents take place, stated the DSP Venkata Rao.

Srisailam Circle Inspector Ravindra also participated in the training programme.











