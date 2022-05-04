Kurnool: Speed up works on sanctioned houses, officials told

Kurnool: DistrictCollector P Koteswara Rao has ordered the officials to speed up grounding of the sanctioned houses.

He asked the housing department officials to see that the construction of all the houses commences by the end of this month. The Collector held a review meeting on NREGS, priority buildings, housing and sanitation with the officials concerned on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector pointed out that Adoni division lags behind in house construction. The construction work of nearly 1,200 houses is yet to commence. At the district-level, works have to begin for 1,457 houses. The works are yet to begin for several houses in Yemmiganaur urban. He also pointed out that registration of 2,000 houses is pending. He ordered the officials to complete the registration by the end of this month. Speaking about NREGS, the Collector asked the officials to achieve the target. Every day 1,72,700 people have to be provided work. Up to Monday, 1,42,612 people have been provided works under the scheme.

He said the works were going at a low pace at Maddikerra, Halaharvi, Yemmiganur, Kodumur, Adoni and at other places. He instructed the officials to put in efforts to meet the target. They were also told to provide power connection to the borewells dug under YSR Jala Kala scheme.

The Collector ordered the engineering department officials of Panchayat Raj to complete the construction of village secretariats by August 31. The officials were also asked to plant at least 2 lakh saplings during the rainy season.

Zillah Parishad chief executive officer Venkata Subbaiah, chief planning officer, Appalakonda, Project Director (Housing) Venkata Narayana, Panchayat Raj SE Panduranga Murthy, DWMA project director Amarnath Reddy, DPO Nagaraja Naidu and others participated in the meeting.