Kurnool: Srisailam temple nets Rs 2.75 crore in 28 days

Kurnool: The Srisailam temple has netted Rs 2.75 crore in the last 28 days as hundi collections.

Temple Executive Officer K S Rama Rao, in a press release on Wednesday, stated that apart from Indian currency, the devotees also donated 123 US dollars, 25 UAE Dirham, 25 Australian dollars and 3 SAU Riyams.

He further said that the counting process was conducted under strict vigilance and closed-circuit cameras.

The staff of all departments and temple staff have participated in the donations counting, added the EO.