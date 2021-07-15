Top
Kurnool: Srisailam temple nets Rs 2.75 crore in 28 days

Temple Executive Officer K S Rama Rao inspecting the counting of hundi collections at Srisailam temple on Wednesday
Highlights

The Srisailam temple has netted Rs 2.75 crore in the last 28 days as hundi collections

Kurnool: The Srisailam temple has netted Rs 2.75 crore in the last 28 days as hundi collections.

Temple Executive Officer K S Rama Rao, in a press release on Wednesday, stated that apart from Indian currency, the devotees also donated 123 US dollars, 25 UAE Dirham, 25 Australian dollars and 3 SAU Riyams.

He further said that the counting process was conducted under strict vigilance and closed-circuit cameras.

The staff of all departments and temple staff have participated in the donations counting, added the EO.

