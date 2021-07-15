Kurnool: Srisailam temple nets Rs 2.75 crore in 28 days
Kurnool: The Srisailam temple has netted Rs 2.75 crore in the last 28 days as hundi collections.
Temple Executive Officer K S Rama Rao, in a press release on Wednesday, stated that apart from Indian currency, the devotees also donated 123 US dollars, 25 UAE Dirham, 25 Australian dollars and 3 SAU Riyams.
He further said that the counting process was conducted under strict vigilance and closed-circuit cameras.
The staff of all departments and temple staff have participated in the donations counting, added the EO.
