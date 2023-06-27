Kurnool: Students take ‘no to drugs’ pledge

Kurnool: Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Krishnakanth Patel on Monday called upon all sections of people, particularly the students to stay away from consumption of drugs as it spoils their bright career besides ruining their families.

Participating as chief guest in an awareness programme organised to mark the International Day Against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at KV Subba Reddy Engineering College on Monday, the ASP said that several students and people after being addicted to drugs are ruining their golden future. They are not only ruining their future but also creating law and order problem in the society as well, the ASP pointed out. Patel said that police department was taking all sorts of steps to restrict the sale of spurious products and the department personnel were continuously conducting raids and keeping an eye on those people who were involved in selling the products.

The ASP later briefed the students about the disadvantages of consuming the spurious products like ganja, khaini, brown sugar, heroin and others to the students.

To bring awareness among the students and people about the drugs, he said hoardings and posters have been arranged at 74 colleges across the district and programmes were also conducted in 20 colleges. Apart from conducting programmes, awareness rallies were also taken out in Adoni, Yemmiganur, Kurnool, Kodumur, Pathikonda, Alur and Kosigi mandals, added Krishnakanth Patel.

Anti-drug committees have been formed in the district and 20 coordination committees were also formed involving other department officials also, he stated and added that stringent action would be taken on the people who try to play with the lives of innocent people.

The ASP appealed to people to keep the police informed about the sellers or inform the tollfree number 14500. The information about the informers would be kept secret and would never be revealed under any circumstances. The police are continuously conducting checks at the check posts, bus stations and at all important places.

The ASP said the department was invoking Preventive Detention (PD) Act on the persons who are found to be procuring, transporting and selling the spurious products. He said de-addiction centres and rehabilitation centres are being operated at various places in the district. He suggested the people consult the doctors at the centres and take advice to overcome the problems. Later the ASP and the college management along with the students took a pledge not to consume the drugs.