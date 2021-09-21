Kurnool : Take all steps to curb seasonal diseases, Collector P Koteshwara Rao tells staff

Kurnool : District Collector P Koteshwara Rao instructed the officials concerned to take all necessary precautionary measures to stop spreading of malaria, dengue and other seasonal diseases. He convened a zoom video conference with the officials concerned on the spread of seasonal diseases from the Collector's camp office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector directed the officials concerned to be alert and take all precautionary measures spreading of seasonal diseases like malaria and dengue in the district. He said several cases of malaria and dengue were reporting from Nandyal.

He also ordered the Commissioner of Nandyal Municipal Corporation to take anti-larva and fogging operations. He also directed them to study the reasons behind reporting large number of cases. He also directed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) to direct the ANMs and Asha workers of village and ward secretariat to go every house and conduct fever related tests and confirm the nature of disease.

If the tests reveal malaria or dengue, then they have to pay special attention on that area. Conduct special drives for mosquitoes prevention and ensure that water is not stagnant at any place. Take up IRS, fogging and larva prevention programmes on a larger scale.

For prevention of anti-larva operation, he suggested them to spray malathion. Besides spraying malathion, he also suggested the municipal commissioners and district panchayat officers to take up fogging without fail.

Joint Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon, Commissioner of Kurnool Municipal Corporation D K Balaji, DMHO Dr Rama Giddaiah, ZP Chief Executive Officer Venkata Subbaiah, DPO Prabhakar Rao, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and officials of other departments also participated in the zoom video conference.