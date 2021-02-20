Kurnool: Three arrested for murder

Kurnool: Kolimigundla police arrested three persons on Friday in connection with murder of Gandla Pulliah of Belum village under Kolimigunda mandal on February 12.

The accused were produced before the media by Allagadda DSP A Rajendra.

Giving details of the case, the DSP said that one Gandla Pullah and Srinivasulu Shetty were neighbours in Belum village. They used to quarrel with each other on one or another issue.

Four months ago, Srinivasulu Shetty started construction of first floor on his house. During the work, Pullaiah objected to cement and other construction material falling in his property but Srinivasulu Shetty ignored his complaints.

On February 12, members of both family once again indulged in verbal argument. While they were quarrelling, Srinivasulu Shetty's son Ranganath Shetty and cousin Vamshi Krishna along with Srinivasulu Shetty attacked Gandla Pullaiah and his wife with an iron rod.

In the attack, Pullaih and his wife were seriously injured and admitted to Banaganapalli government general hospital where Pulliah succumbed.

Based on the complaint by his wife, police started a search for the attackers and caught the trio at the main gate of Belum caves on Friday. All of them were produced in the court for, said DSP A Rajendra.

Koilakuntla CI Subbarayudu and SI Harinath Reddy were also present.