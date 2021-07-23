Kurnool to ban single-use plastic covers from Aug 1

Kurnool : Mayor B Y Ramaiah said that the corporation will initiate stringent action on those shopowners, who use plastic carry bags.

Addressing a media conference at the Municipal Conference Hall here on Thursday along with Municipal Commissioner D K Balaji, the Mayor said the corporation has decided to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic covers from August 1.

He said people were dumping the used covers on the roads that in turn are choking the drainage system. The Council, Ramesh said has approved for the ban of plastic covers totally.

The manufacturers, sellers and users were warned to stop the manufacturing of plastic covers, he said. If the shops, under the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation, were found using the covers, the shop licence would be suspended, stated Ramaiah.

Commissioner D K Balaji called upon the people to cooperate with the officials and oppose the single use plastic covers.

He also appealed to the people to join hands to transform Kurnool plastic-free. Stating plastic waste always harm to human existence, he said it also destroy nature. Instead of using plastic, he suggested the people to use gunny bags for market purposes.