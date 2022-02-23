Kurnool: Two-day district-level boxing competitions begin

Kurnool: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of district sports authority PV Ramana called upon the sportsmen to exhibit their skills and sportsman spirit while taking part in sports events.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day district-level boxing competitions organised at the outdoor stadium here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said every contestant participating in the event should perform to the best of his ability.

He said the State government was taking all measures to encourage sports and players. He assured to improve facilities for conducting boxing events in the district.

District sports association secretary P Vijaya Kumar said that those who stand first in their events would be selected and sent to State-level competitions. Chief coach Bhoopati Rao said every boxer should follow the norms and discipline is most important.

He wished all the best to the participants. Yoga Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh State general secretary Avinash Shetty said that the boxing competitions are being organised in two categories, juniors and seniors. Around 30 boxers in junior category and 30 in senior category from across the district are taking part in the district-level competitions. Medals would be provided to those standing in first, second and third places.

The winners (first place) will be selected for the State-level championships to be held in Vijayawada. Sports authority prime coach Bhupati Rao, state skating association member P Sunil Kumar, boxing coach Abraham Prabhu Charan, Jamnaji Rao, Pal Vijay Kumar, Venkatesh, Jagadeesh, Mahesh and others participated.