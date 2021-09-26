Kurnool: Villagers perform marriage for donkeys to appease rain god

Kurnool: A kind of strange ritual is performed in Kurnool district. The villagers of Hosur in Pathikonda constituency have performed marriage for two donkeys to appease the rain god for abundance of rainfall. The villagers say it to Vasu Deva Kalyana Mahotsavam.

The villagers decorated the donkeys as groom and bride and taken in a procession amid playing of spiritual music up to Veera Bhadra Swamy temple in the village. The villagers represent into two groups, one from the bride side and the other to the groom. They will exchange the formalities in front of the temple priest as used to do for human beings.

After completion of formalities, tying of thali will takes place. The priest will chant veda mantras and the people will tie thali to the bride's donkey. The priest then declares that the marriage is completed.

Later the villagers take the donkeys as a procession in the village streets. The entire episode will be an eye catching one as thousands of villagers flock to witness the spectacular event.

A villager Veerabhadrappa said performing marriage to donkeys was an age-old tradition. He said their ancestors used to perform whenever there was a shortfall of rain. After performing the marriage, they used to get an abundant rain.

The custom is being adopted till date by the present generation. This year very scanty rainfall was received as a result of which the planted crops are dying due to lack of water. There is even shortage of drinking water too, said the villager.

Another villager said that during ancient times, around 84 lakh living beings on the earth have perished due to lack of good rains. At that time, Vasu Deva Kalyanam was performed. Immediately after performing Vasu Deva Kalyanam, a good amount of rain was received and the perished living beings have again existed.

He further said Varuna Yagam was also performed but now they don't have the capacity to perform Varuna Yagam so performed Vasu Deva Kalyanam. If the rain god blesses them with an abundance of rainfall, then they will get good crops. Even the drinking water problem would also be resolved, added the villager.