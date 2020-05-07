Kurnool:Visit of MLA Gangula Bijendra Reddy, MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy to Ahobilam kicks up row

Kurnool: The reported visit of Allagadda MLA Gangula Bijendra Reddy and MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy along with their family members to Ahobilam Narasimha Swamy temple on Wednesday kicked up a controversy with the main opposition party TTD accusing the ruling party leaders of violating lockdown and bending rules. As per the lockdown norms, temples are not allowed to be opened and prayers are also strictly banned for devotees.

The Allagadda MLA and MLC, accompanied by their family members, visited the temple and offered prayers coinciding with Narasimha Jayanti. The temple priests welcomed them and performed rituals for the families of the ruling party leaders.

Taking a strong exception to the alleged violation, former tourism minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya took to Twitter questioning the government for allowing the visit.

She said that during Swathi Nakshtram, devotees in thousands throng the temple from various states but due to lockdown, all are staying indoors. But how come the MLA and MLC accompanied by family members had visited the temple and offered prayers, she questioned.

"It means that the YSRCP government can do anything to serve the interests of its leaders, never heeding the plight of people," she said while demanding a strict action on the MLA and MLC for violating lockdown norms. A temple source told The Hans India that whenever the MLA and MLC come to the village they used to pay a visit to Ahobilam shrine. "They might have come to the temple as usual and offered prayers.

Temple rituals have been going on in Ekantham (without presence of outsiders) in the temple for the last 10 days. None of the devotees is allowed to perform any pujas," they said.

The incident comes in the wake of similar allegation by TDP leader Nara Lokesh that TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy got opened the temple on May 1, on the occasion of his birthday and entering the temple along with his family members.