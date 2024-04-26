Vice Prez offers prayers in Tirumala temple

Tirumala: The Honourable Vice President of India Sri Jagdeep Dhankar along with his spouse Smt Sudhesh Dhankar, family members on his maiden visit to Tirumala temple offered prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Friday.

Expressing his divine experience he said, this visit is closest to spirituality, divinity and religiousity. He felt blessed and sought bliss for humanity.

Adding further he said he experienced the sync of heart, mind and soul.

"I am leaving this place fully surcharged, inspired and motivated to be in the service of Bharat, the oldest civilization on the planet and home to one sixth of humanity".

"This place exemplifies virtuosity, sublime administration, seamless functioning and this can be a role model for religious dispensations. I take for me and for my wife, a life time moment ever to be cherished", he expressed.

Earlier he was received at the temple mahadwaram by Archakas with ceremonial welcome along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

After Srivari Darshan, the Vice President was presented with Srivari Theertha Prasadams, portrait, calendar and diaries.

Temple DyEO Lokanatham was also present.




























