Kurnool: Wife gets death certificate for husband who is alive

Kurnool: A woman obtained death certificate for her husband who is alive, reportedly to inherit his property. The incident came to light when the video of the husband pouring out his ordeal to media, went viral on social media. The revenue department officials swung into action to rectify the mistake.



According to source, Ravi Kumar alias Mahaboob Basha, a resident of Nandyal, married Haseena of Amalur village in Panyam mandal in 2001. Though they belong to different communities, their marriage took place in the presence of their families. The couple has with two children. In 2011, Ravi met with an accident and has bed-ridden since. .

Taking advantage of his situation, Haseena got the property from her mother-in-law Rama after his accident. After a dispute, Ravi Kumar left her and has been living separately.

However, Haseena recently noticed some errors in the property documents.

As their rectification needs the signature of her husband and he would not heed her request, she hatched a plan to get his death certificate.

She then applied for a death certificate at the tahsildar office in 2019 stating that Ravi Kumar had died in 2017. The village revenue officer, revenue inspector and tahsildar concerned confirmed Ravi Kumar's death and issued proceedings. On the basis of those proceedings, she applied for a death certificate at Nandyal Municipal Corporation and obtained it. Haseena completed all the registration process and transferred the property to her name.

On learning of the issue, Ravi Kumar approached the media and narrated his woes.

He demanded action on officials concerned for issuing death certificates without verifying the facts. He suspects that officials had issue the certificate after receiving bribe from his wife.

Ravi Kumar demanded that the officials concerned initiate stringent action against his wife Haseena and others involved in this issue.