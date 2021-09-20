Kurnool: YSRCP wins with thumping majority in ZPTC/MPTC polls

Kurnool: The ruling YSRCP candidates won with a thumping majority at the MPTC and ZPTC elections for which counting was held on Sunday. It has swept 100 per cent ZPTC seats and 83.88 per cent MPTC seats in the district. The results to 36 ZPTCs and 484 MPTCs were declared on Sunday. The district has 53 ZPTC segments of which 16 were declared unanimous by the ruling party men and one was kept pending due to the death of the contestant. Meanwhile, the officials have conducted polling to 36 ZPTC segments. The ruling party has won all 36 ZPTC seats. Even the YSRCP members also won 406 MPTC seats out of 484 seats for which polling was conducted and announced results while TDP men got 62 seats, BJP won 3 seats, CPI 2 seats and independents got 11 seats. Of the total of 807 MPTC seats, 312 were elected unanimously and 11 were pending due to 8 deaths and 3 merged in Adoni municipality. The unanimously elected MPTCs are 266 YSRC, TDP 43, BJP 2 and CPI 1. According to the district elections authorities, a total of 15, 55,884 people that include 7, 75,487 male voters, 7, 80,236 female voters and 161 third genders have franchised their votes during the MPTC and ZPTC election which was conducted on April 8. District Collector and district election authority P Koteswara Rao, in a press release, has thanked the polling staff, mandal, divisional and district level officials, in-charge officials and contestants, agents and media personnel for extending their support for smooth conduct of counting process. He said that no untoward incident has taken place during the counting of votes across the district. The liaison officials and 14 members have updated the election results from their concerned mandals, stated the collector.

He further said that 44 returning officers, 44 assistant returning officers for ZPTCs, 88 assistant returning officers for MPTCs, counting in-charge officers 14, counting supervisors 2,137, counting assistants 4,274 and videographers 154 have been deployed to monitor the counting process. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that strict police bandobast with 1,100 police personnel was made at the counting centres. Around 500 police personnel were also deployed at the sensitive and hyper-sensitive counting centres. Even Section 144 was also enforced around the counting centers. It is very happy to note that not even a single untoward incident has been witnessed across the district. The entire counting process was carried out under Closed Circuit (CC) cameras, stated Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy.