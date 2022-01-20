Kurnool: ZP chief asks MLAs to join hands for district development

Kurnool: Zilla Parishad Chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy called upon the public representatives to join hands for developing Kurnool district on all fronts. "We will achieve cent per cent success if we all work with coordination and determination," he pointed out. The newly elected ZP Chairman addressed the first general body meeting conducted at Zilla Parishad hall here on Thursday.

Addressing the members, Papi Reddy said that district development on all fronts was only possible with the public representatives and department official's work with coordination with each other. The dream of Grama Swarajyam would be realised by the village and ward secretariat system introduced by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said. Prior to introducing the village and ward secretariats, people used to go to mandal headquarters to avail government schemes after taking lots of strain and by losing a day's work. But now they were availing every benefit at their doorsteps, said the chairman. Speaking about pensions, the chairman said the pensioners were getting pensions on the first of every month and at their doorsteps. He appealed to the ZPTCs and MPPs to visit the secretariats and see that the government introduced 542 services to reach the people and the grievances were addressed within the time period.

He said the village and ward secretariats should strive to extend transparent services to the people. A record has to be maintained in which the details pertaining to how many grievances are being received on a day, how many of them are addressed, how may were rejected and the reasons for rejections have to be recorded in the register. He said every eligible poor should be sanctioned house as per Navarathnalu and 'house for all' schemes.

Around 32 lakh house constructions have been undertaken by the Chief Minister which is an historic event, he said appealed to health staff to serve quality and savory food to the Covid infected patients at Covid care centres. District Collector P Koteshwara Rao said that everyone should make efforts to put a full stop to the spread of coronavirus.

He said the people need to educate more about vaccination. Every secretariat has ten secretariat staff and twenty volunteers. MLAs of Panyam, Banaganapalle and Nandikotkur, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Katasani Rami Reddy, T Arthur and others also spoke on the occasion.