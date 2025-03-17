Kusuma Dharmanna remembered

Rajamahendravaram: Head of the Telugu Department at SKR D Ed College P Vishalakshi participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of Kusuma Dharmanna which was jointly organised by the Kala Gowthami Cultural Association and the SKVT Government College Telugu Department on Sunday.

Tributes were paid to Dharmanna’s relentless efforts in awakening social consciousness, reaffirming his legacy as a towering figure in the Dalit literary and cultural movement.

Addressing the gathering, Vishalakshi lauded Dharmanna’s foresight, stating that he envisioned future social transformations and immortalized his vision through his poetry. His contributions to the Dalit movement, even before India’s independence, hold great historical significance, she said. Presiding over the event, Kala Gowthami President Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao highlighted Dharmanna’s evolution as a reformist, drawing inspiration from his mentor Kandukuri Veeresalingam. He remarked that Dharmanna’s works embodied a unique blend of reformation, independence, social justice, and socialist ideals. Dr M Vani Kumari, a Telugu faculty member at Kovvur Sanskrit College, described Dharmanna as a fearless advocate of the Harijan movement.

Through his powerful speeches, he spread awareness of the Dalit struggle across villages and communities, making an indelible impact. Kadiyam Sharada, A Sarala, M Soni, M Shiva Prasad, Dr Gowtham, Krishna, and several other distinguished personalities were present.