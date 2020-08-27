Kuwait Telugus support Amaravati capital

Vijayawada: Telugu Parirakshana Samiti leader Voleti Divakar informed from Kuwait on Thursday that the Samiti leaders would visit Amaravati soon to express solidarity with the agitating farmers of Amaravati. He expressed resentment against the way the government was treating the farmers though they have been agitating for the last 254 days demanding continuation of capital city at Amaravati.



Divakar said that the Telugu Parirakshana Samiti would always support the joint action committee of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti.

He deplored that the government was not recognising the sacrifice of the farmers who had given up 33,000 acres of land for the capital city. Moreover, the government was leaving the farmers in tears, he said.

Divakar suggested the continuation of the capital city at Amaravati if the State wanted foreign investments for the development.

He condemned the police highhandedness on the women when they demanded the tenancy amount due to them.