KVB extends support to palliative and geriatric care ecosystem

  • 12 Nov 2025 9:01 AM IST
KVB officials and representatives of Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation at the inaugural of the in-patient wing in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: In a significant step towards strengthening the city’s palliative and geriatric care ecosystem, Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) extended its support to Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to the care of the elderly and terminally ill.

As part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility, it facilitated an equipped in-patient wing, at the C-block that forms part of the integrated facility for palliative and geriatric care services.

Established in 2012, Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation has been a pioneer in providing compassionate care to the elderly and patients suffering from incurable illnesses through outpatient clinics, home visits, and in-patient care.

The new integrated facility, being developed over 1.08 acres, has expanded the foundation’s reach and capabilities, serving as a centre of excellence for both treatment and training in palliative and geriatric medicine.

The bank supported in facilitating of 16 in-patient rooms and two nursing stations, providing specialised services. Among others, G. Sambasiva Rao, chairman of the foundation, NS Raju, managing trustee.

